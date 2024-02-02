Arrigo Medical Devices Exhibits Innovative Medical Solutions At MD&M West 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Arrigo Medical Devices is set to showcase its latest advancements in healthcare technology and device manufacturing at MD&M West 2024.

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Arrigo Medical Devices, a leading provider of high-quality medical supplies and devices, is thrilled to announce its participation at Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West 2024, North America's premier medtech conference. This prestigious event will be held in California from February 6th to 8th, uniting top-tier medical device companies from across the continent and beyond in a comprehensive West Coast manufacturing showcase.

MD&M West stands as a beacon for the medical device industry, featuring over 1,600 booths across five co-located trade shows. This dynamic platform allows medical pioneers to display the latest in components, tools, and groundbreaking technologies essential for crafting life-saving medical devices. Arrigo Medical Devices is proud to be among the exhibitors at this event, known for fostering meaningful connections, facilitating industry-leading partnerships, and offering a wealth of educational sessions led by esteemed medical experts.

"As a family-owned business deeply rooted in the medical device sector, Arrigo Medical Devices is synonymous with unparalleled quality and reliability," said Tony Arrigo, CEO of Arrigo Medical Devices. "Our participation at MD&M West underscores our commitment to advancing the medical device industry and dedication to providing solutions that save and improve lives worldwide."

MD&M West 2024, co-located with four other shows focusing on automation, packaging, design, and plastics manufacturing, offers a unique opportunity to access a wide array of medical device parts, components, services, and insights.

Arrigo Medical Devices is a family-owned company dedicated to providing the medical industry with superior-quality medical supplies and devices. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Arrigo Medical Devices has quickly become a trusted name in healthcare, offering a wide range of products essential for effective medical care, including essential medical supplies such as guidewires, catheters, drapes, Tyvek pouches, and more, ensuring healthcare facilities are equipped with the finest devices.

