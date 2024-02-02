Turkish Defense Firm HAVELSAN Unveils Domestic AI Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish defense firm HAVELSAN's domestically developed
artificial intelligence (AI) platform MAIN was introduced Thursday
during the Artificial Intelligence Conference hosted at the
company's technology campus, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
MAIN is a Turkish-language artificial intelligence platform,
HAVELSAN Business Development Director Arif Furkan Mendi said at
the conference.
Mendi stressed that preserving the security of institutional
data is their primary purpose.
"By introducing our own artificial intelligence assistant, we
will prevent data from leaking out," he said.
"With our unique architecture, we compiled open-source data to
create our own model. We have no dependency on external software or
products. We provide a completely secure environment with our own
data.”
He further explained that they have built an infrastructure that
institutions may utilize with the platform, highlighting that it is
not an open platform for end-users but rather a product designed
for corporate use. However, he also noted that this is only the
beginning and that other firms or entrepreneurs can take their
product and bring it to new markets.
'We started with a small crew, and we are continuing to progress
by expanding'
Berkan Demirel, Group Leader of HAVELSAN Artificial Intelligence
Technologies, expressed pride in the platform's development team,
saying there is increasing demand for productive artificial
intelligence technologies, particularly in the public and military
sectors in Türkiye and around the world.
"At this point, we believe that the public and the military also
need to benefit from such technology," said Demirel, noting that
people often engage in information exchange in this field.
Demirel also shared his insights from the initial meeting on the
process.
"When we presented the introduction of this R&D project,
normally a vote would be taken to decide whether or not to proceed
with the project. But instead, they demonstrated a strong vision
and determination by saying, 'This matter is critical and it must
be completed.' We started with a small crew, and we are continuing
to progress by expanding."
'MAIN Academy will be launched within this year'
Omer Ozkan, Deputy General Manager of HAVELSAN Information and
Communication Technologies, revealed that the company will also
launch two platform-related projects.
Ozkan announced that the institution's hackathon event, the
second edition of the HAVELSAN Express, will take place in the last
week of April.
"We organized the first hackathon in 2022. We traveled from
Ankara to Siirt-Kurtalan with the Kurtalan Express. There we held a
competition for final-year university students. This year, we will
travel from Ankara to Ahlat, opening the doors of Anatolia to
develop projects for the MAIN platform. We are planning programs
with universities along this route, expanding our collaboration
with them. We also contribute to employment by hiring students from
the universities we visit."
Ozkan added that the MAIN Academy project will also be launched
this year.
"We will create a space for students and professionals
interested in artificial intelligence studies. In addition, we will
give training sessions," he said.
Platform will also be used to evaluate applications submitted to
CIMER
Speaking to Anadolu after the program, Ozkan said the procedure
began as an R&D project a year ago.
He emphasized that they have built infrastructure to address the
specific demands of institutions.
"Our infrastructure will now be able to meet the needs of both
military and public institutions as well as the private sector. It
will safely process the data used in internal procedures within a
closed network," he said.
Ozkan further said that the platform can be utilized to evaluate
applications submitted to CIMER (Presidency of the Republic of
Türkiye's Communications Center) in Presidency-affiliated
institutions and in other departments of the Turkish Revenue
Administration.
"Our primary goal in evaluating applications submitted to CIMER
is to ensure timely and accurate transmission to the appropriate
channel and prompt responses for citizens," he said.
Ozkan said that HAVELSAN has been working on digital
transformation for 25 years by attaching the necessity of
engagement with universities.
