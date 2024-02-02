USA Intends To Resume Production Of Highly Enriched Uranium

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The United States plans to resume production of highly enriched
uranium, Azernews reports, citing the National
Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA) at the US Department of
Energy, Jill Hruby.
"Taking into account the global dynamics, it becomes clear that
we will need to resume production of highly enriched uranium in the
United States in a few decades," Hruby said, speaking in Washington
at the annual conference on nuclear deterrence.
According to estimates by Western non-governmental experts, as
of the beginning of 2022, the United States had reserves of highly
enriched uranium in the amount of about 487 tons.
