Climate Change May Create New Islands In Arctic Waters

Scientists from the Technical University of Denmark have found
out that drastic climate change can change the seascape in the
Arctic, leading to the emergence of many new islands around
Greenland, Azernews reports, citing the scientific
journal Geophysical Research Letters (GRL).
Experts have found that the bedrock of Greenland rose by 20
centimeters from 2013 to 2023, which is equivalent to two meters
per century. This is largely due to the disappearance of the
glacial cover, which reduces the pressure on the underlying
soil.
The study is based on data from GNET, a network of 61 measuring
stations located along the coast of Greenland.
The fact of Greenland's rise has long been known. This is
because the land was pressed down by a thick ice sheet during the
last ice age. Although the glaciers retreated about 12 thousand
years ago, the earth is still rising due to a decrease in ice
pressure.
In addition, the increased melting of the ice sheet caused by
recent global warming has led over the past two decades to
additional and much faster local land uplift along the coast of
Greenland.
"The rise of rocks that we have seen in Greenland in these years
cannot be explained only by natural processes after the ice Age.
Thanks to GNET data, we can accurately analyze which land areas are
rising due to climate change," said co-author of the scientific
paper, Professor Shafqat Abbas Khan.
