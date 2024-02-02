UK Announces Launch Of Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The British Navy has announced the first test launch of an
intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in eight years, designed
to be launched from Trident II nuclear-powered missile submarines
in the Atlantic, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
The article notes that the launch of a missile without a warhead
will be carried out by the Vanguard nuclear submarine, which
recently completed a seven-year repair and is again preparing to be
in the arsenal of the British nuclear deterrence fleet. The test is
to overcome the missile about 6 thousand km before it hits the sea
between Brazil and Africa. It will take place about 90 km from the
east coast of the United States and no later than February 4.
