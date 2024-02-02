UK Announces Launch Of Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The British Navy has announced the first test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in eight years, designed to be launched from Trident II nuclear-powered missile submarines in the Atlantic, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The article notes that the launch of a missile without a warhead will be carried out by the Vanguard nuclear submarine, which recently completed a seven-year repair and is again preparing to be in the arsenal of the British nuclear deterrence fleet. The test is to overcome the missile about 6 thousand km before it hits the sea between Brazil and Africa. It will take place about 90 km from the east coast of the United States and no later than February 4.