Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Friday at 8,711.84
points, gaining 0.76% or 65.72 points versus the previous close, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
On Thursday's close, the BIST 100 index rose by 1.76% to the
historically high level of 8,646.12 points with a daily transaction
volume of 113 billion liras ($3.73 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 30.4560
as of 10.25 a.m. local time (GMT0725), the EUR/TRY rate stood at
33.1560, while the GBP/TRY rate was 38.8380.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,074.05, and the barrel
price of Brent oil was around $79.25.
MENAFN02022024000195011045ID1107803550
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.