Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Friday at 8,711.84 points, gaining 0.76% or 65.72 points versus the previous close, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

On Thursday's close, the BIST 100 index rose by 1.76% to the historically high level of 8,646.12 points with a daily transaction volume of 113 billion liras ($3.73 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 30.4560 as of 10.25 a.m. local time (GMT0725), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 33.1560, while the GBP/TRY rate was 38.8380.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,074.05, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $79.25.