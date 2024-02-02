               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Central Bank Of Egypt Raises Rate By 200 Basis Points


2/2/2024 3:10:00 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Central Bank of Egypt has decided to raise the key rate on Central Bank operations by 200 basis points, increasing it from 19.25% to 21.25%, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee noted that despite the decrease in inflationary pressures in the world, uncertainty remains regarding inflation expectations. This is due to global commodity prices and global geopolitical tensions, as well as disruptions to navigation in the Red Sea.

The growth rate of Egypt's real GDP in the third quarter of 2023 decreased to 2.7%, compared with 2.9% in the previous quarter. Initial figures for the fourth quarter also point to a slowdown in economic activity. The central bank predicts a slowdown in GDP growth during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, followed by a gradual recovery. The unemployment rate in the country has stabilized at a record low of 7.1%.

MENAFN02022024000195011045ID1107803549

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search