Central Bank Of Egypt Raises Rate By 200 Basis Points

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Central Bank of Egypt has decided to raise the key rate on
Central Bank operations by 200 basis points, increasing it from
19.25% to 21.25%, Azernews reports, citing
Trend.
The Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee noted that despite
the decrease in inflationary pressures in the world, uncertainty
remains regarding inflation expectations. This is due to global
commodity prices and global geopolitical tensions, as well as
disruptions to navigation in the Red Sea.
The growth rate of Egypt's real GDP in the third quarter of 2023
decreased to 2.7%, compared with 2.9% in the previous quarter.
Initial figures for the fourth quarter also point to a slowdown in
economic activity. The central bank predicts a slowdown in GDP
growth during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, followed by a gradual
recovery. The unemployment rate in the country has stabilized at a
record low of 7.1%.
