Diaspora Representatives: We Always Wish To See Ilham Aliyev As President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As the snap presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, 2024, are approaching, our compatriots living in
different countries of the world are announcing their positions on
the elections.
Our compatriots living in different countries created on the
Facebook social network "WE - Continue the Victory Road!" through
the platform, they invite the Azerbaijanis of the world to be
active in the elections, demonstrating national unity.
Amir Ali Sardari, a descendant of the Iravan khans living in
Germany, said that he supports the candidacy of President Ilham
Aliyev in the upcoming elections, appreciates his services for the
development of Azerbaijan and the determination he has shown in
solving fateful issues, that under the leadership of the victorious
Supreme Commander, Azerbaijan will continue to develop and reach
new heights. He expressed his confidence that he will win: "I want
to say that, in addition to supporting you, I am actively
participating in conversations with the communities and working to
gain additional support for your election campaign."
In the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis, living in the
United Kingdom, he strongly supported Ilham Aliyev's candidacy in
the extraordinary presidential elections to be held on February 7.
"Ilham Aliyev is the most ideal candidate who brings continuous
achievements to Azerbaijan and leads the country to a brighter
future with his high qualities and unparalleled services to the
state and people."
Shmuel Siman Tov, chief rabbi of the Mountainous Jews of Tel
Aviv, said that the Azerbaijani diaspora living in Israel always
wishes to see Ilham Aliyev as the President: "Thanks to you, we
experienced the most glorious days in the history of Azerbaijan. We
are always grateful to you for giving us this pride!"
Yegane Jafarova, head and teacher of the Azerbaijani language
class of the Foreign Languages Division of the Toronto City
Education Center of Canada, wrote that as representatives of the
diaspora, who are always loyal to the state of Azerbaijan and its
policies, they work tirelessly on this path, guided by the
recommendations made by President Ilham Aliyev at the V (Victory)
Congress of World Azerbaijanis: " I am firmly convinced that you
are the only candidate who ensures that our country lives in peace
and works for the welfare and prosperity of our people. As the
winning leader of the winning people, I wish you victory in the
elections to be held on February 7."
Director of Leader Media Organization of Georgia and 24News
news portal Azer Mammadov noted that Ilham Aliyev's policy has
brought pride to our people, as well as to our compatriots living
in the world: "You, as a victorious leader, led the liberation of
the lands of Azerbaijan for 44 days, a historical leader. You are
forever etched in our memories. We support you in the upcoming
extraordinary presidential elections and look forward to witnessing
your successful victory again."
Azeri Youth Organization operating in Riga, Latvia, has decided
to support the candidacy of Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev in the
February 7 elections. The head of the organization, Amil Salimov,
said: "You signed one of the most glorious pages of our country's
history, and as the victorious Commander-in-Chief, you succeeded in
liberating all the lands of Azerbaijan from occupation. We invite
every fellow countryman who has the right to vote to support your
candidacy in the presidential elections on February 7. The
continuation of your leadership means that there will be an even
stronger and more prosperous life in our country."
Vasif Aliyev, a judo coach living in Calgary, Alberta, Canada,
stressed that his trust in Ilham Aliyev is unshakable: "We are sure
that you are the guarantor of preserving the independence of
Azerbaijan, the sovereignty and prosperity of our people. I wish
you victory in the upcoming presidential elections and success of
Azerbaijan in the upcoming Olympic Games under your leadership. I
want to be a witness."
The video appeals of our compatriots on the BİZ platform can be
watched through the following link:
