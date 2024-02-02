British Journalist: Unfortunately, Our Media Streams Contradict My Views On Upcoming Elections In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
There are only five days left until the extraordinary elections
in Azerbaijan. The election to be held on February 7 by the order
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is
distinguished by its particular historical feature. It is no
coincidence that these elections will also be organised in the
Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions, which were liberated from
the 30-year Armenian occupation.
At present, the processes leading to the elections are being
watched with great interest. At the same time, special conditions
have been created for every citizen of Azerbaijan to participate in
elections both in the country and abroad.
Moreover, the processes related to the elections are being
watched with interest by citizens of foreign countries. In this
regard, Azernews learned the opinions of several
foreign experts regarding the upcoming elections.
According to David Parry, a former BBC correspondent and British
author, the extraordinary presidential elections to be held in
independent and sovereign Azerbaijan are a complete reality today.
He said with regret that the information about such an event in
Azerbaijan in the British media today does not reflect the
truth.
"It amazes me that honest news reporting appears increasingly
rare on our British TV screens. Nowadays, the overtly theatrical
device of employing a young, black interviewer as the obvious voice
of objectivity when questioning Azerbaijani motives has become a
ridiculous norm. However, the carefully scripted and overtly biased
questions quickly reveal political manipulation behind the scenes
for those with ears to hear. As such, my general reaction to these
extraordinary presidential elections is directly opposed to that of
the mainstream British media," he said.
Parry also called the upcoming elections the unity of the
Azerbaijani people. He noted that despite the pro-Armenian and
biased positions of some Western politicians, the elections in
Azerbaijan are not only held democratically but also create ample
conditions for ethnic Armenians to participate in the
elections.
"Indeed, they seem to have been called because Azerbaijan is now
united for the first time, having regained control over Garabagh
and the seven surrounding regions, while Azerbaijanis (including
those of Armenian ancestry) are eligible to vote. Each factor is an
indication that Azerbaijan is taking an additional step towards
Western-style democracy. This is a move that can only be applauded
by any fair-minded person across the globe," the journalist
added.
The journalist also touched on the biased and anti-Azerbaijani
positions of politicians in Europe. He especially emphasised the
biased position of PACE politicians against Azerbaijan and said
that many of them coincide with the views of pro-Armenian
France.
"For a number of reasons, ideological, historical, and
otherwise, Western powers tend to be sceptical that the concept of
democracy in contemporary Azerbaijan is the same as our own
understanding of this complex term. Overall, this is a hypocritical
position if one bears in mind the recent inhumane attitudes
exhibited towards those living through the moral betrayal of
Ukraine and the total catastrophe of Gaza by British and EU
diplomats.
Anyway, after speaking with my colleague Neil Watson, it is
increasingly clear that the Parliamentary Assembly for the Council
of Europe (PACE) observers have not been invited to Azerbaijan
because PACE has unarguably made anti-Azerbaijani statements. An
unhelpful development possibly stirred by depressingly self-serving
French interests. In all its meaning, Azerbaijan has now been
suspended from the current PACE session, which further obscures
notions of comparative democracy. Taken together, the Western
powers need a little more heart as well as patience in their
judgements of multilayered historical processes," he
underlined.
The British journalist also evaluated the most worthy candidate
to become president among the political rivals in Azerbaijan. For
this, he characterised the important events of Azerbaijan in the
last few years, from hosting global events to building an army, as
well as its leadership in foreign policy.
"If I had a criticism of Azerbaijan, it would tend to revolve
around its (occasionally) overarching focus on regional affairs at
the expense of global events. What is more, I would be concerned
about the fact that there is only one real candidate in the
forthcoming elections due to his being the leader of Victorious
Azerbaijan. Twin factors give a number of false impressions to
those who do not really know Azerbaijan, as well as metaphorical
ammunition to the enemies of this plucky Republic. Either way, I
tend to see an evolving openness to other nations and topics on a
planetary level over the last 5 years, along with a genuine
sensitivity to differing ethnicities and their unique cultures. All
of which bodes extremely well for the future," the expert
added.
