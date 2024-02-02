Spain Trains Ukrainian Military In Servicing Patriot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Spain is training the Ukrainian military in the servicing of Patriot missile systems. The training takes place in Valencia.

El Mundo reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"Spain is training the Ukrainian military in the maintenance of a highly complex system of Patriot missile systems," the country's General Defense Staff said.

It is noted that the training is conducted by military personnel from the command units of anti-aircraft artillery (RAAA) from the Marine Corps headquarters, the model unit for this type of weapon.

As reported, on January 2, the Russian invaders launched a massive attack with various types of air attack.

Later, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, emphasized that Ukraine needs more Patriot air defense systems to effectively repel enemy attacks.