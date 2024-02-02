Border Guards From The Pomsta Brigade Receive 90 Attack Drones From Benefactors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards from the Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade of the Offensive Guard of Ukraine received 90 kamikaze drones with additional equipment worth about UAH 2 million from Vadym Leiv's charitable foundation "For the Good of Ukraine".

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the border guards, the transferred drones can carry up to 1.8 kg of payload and fly up to 10 km. They are already being used in combat missions.

Ukraine Facility: Ukraine mayEUR 4.5B from EU aid package as early as March

As reported, another brigade of the Offensive Guard, the Pomsta brigade, was created on the basis of the Luhansk border guard detachment.