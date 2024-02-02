500 Families Exchange Erecovery Certificates For New Housing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) eRecovery program for the purchase of housing has already been used by 500 families, most of whom have purchased homes in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

The press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"During the first month of the service, 500 Ukrainian families have already purchased new homes for housing certificates. The average amount of the certificate is 2.2 million hryvnias, three quarters of the purchased housing are apartments, the other quarter are private houses," the statement said.

According to the Ministry, most housing was purchased in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mykolaiv regions.

In total, Ukrainians have submitted 9.3 thousand applications for compensation. For 2.5 thousand of them, housing certificates have already been issued in Diia.

As reported, the eRecovery program for obtaining housing certificates for the purchase of housing to replace that destroyed as a result of hostilities was launched in August 2023. The certificate is valid for five years. It can be used to buy an apartment, house or invest in future real estate.