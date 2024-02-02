Shmyhal On Confiscation Of Russian Assets In EU: We Find Best Legal Solution

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, European leaders confirm the plan to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, the confiscation of which was called impossible a year ago.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, Ukrinform reported.

"We should also note the EU's position on the use and confiscation of frozen Russian assets. A year ago, we were told that this was impossible. That these assets are protected by 'sovereign immunity'. That these assets could be frozen, but not confiscated. That Ukraine should not count on these funds," the Prime Minister said.

He said that after two years of work and constant advocacy by a large team of Ukraine, "today European leaders confirm the plan to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets."

"We welcome this decision, but Ukraine sees it only as the first intermediate stage before confiscation, not as an alternative to confiscation," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He added that the authorities will continue to work to ensure that Russian assets are fully directed to Ukraine's sustainability and recovery.

According to him, partner countries also understand the need for this step.

"I am confident that we will find the best legal solution," the Prime Minister said.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is convinced that the decision to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine will be made in 2024.