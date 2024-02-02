President Meets With OSCE Chair-In-Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, currently visiting Ukraine.

According to the president's press service , Zelensky congratulated Malta on assuming the chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and emphasized the priority of issues related to the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia to their homeland.

"It is crucial for us that the OSCE focuses on the return of unlawfully deported children, helping us, along with our partners, bring them back home. I consider this the most important issue," the President said.

In turn, the OSCE Chair-in-Office emphasized solidarity with Ukraine and assured that the security issues of our country are a priority during Malta's chairmanship in the OSCE.

Zelensky highlighted the successful hosting of the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors regarding the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Malta in October of last year.

"Thank you for successfully organizing the advisors' meeting in Malta to discuss the Peace Formula. It was held at an extremely high level, with representatives from 66 countries participating. This is a significant achievement," the Head of the State concluded.

The President extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Malta to visit Ukraine and participate in the Global Peace Summit.

As reported, on January 1, 2024, Malta took over the annual rotating chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) after Russia blocked the organization's functioning for months and the approval of the Estonian chairmanship.

Photo: President's Office