General Staff: Ukrainian Forces Repel 48 Enemy Attacks In Seven Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled six enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro Rives and 48 attacks in other seven directions, with most attacks repelled in the Avdiivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Overall, 55 combat engagements took place on the battlefield in the past 24 hours. The operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck ten enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters.

For their part, units of the missile forces struck three enemy ammunition depots.

The Russian army carried out 50 airstrikes and 19 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains without significant changes. No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

The Russian air force struck the Vilkhuvatka area of the Kharkiv region.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, more than 30 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, in particular Senkivka, Progres, Zoria and Hremyach of the Chernihiv region, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volodymyrivka, Hrabovske and Popivka of the Sumy region, Udy, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha and Potykhonove of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region. Russians attempted to break through the defense there.

Russian troops launched airstrikes in the areas of Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region.

About 15 settlements in the Kupiansk sector came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region. With the support of aircraft, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense there.

About 15 localities in the Lyman sector were subjected to Russian mortar and artillery attacks, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled two enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The invaders unsuccessfully tried to improve their tactical position there. Throughout the day, the Russians shelled more than 10 settlements in the Bakhmut direction with artillery and mortars, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 10 near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. With the support of aircraft, the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses there.

Russian militarytoll in Ukraine up to 387,060

The Russian army launched airstrikes on the Oleksandropil, Novokalynove and Ocheretyn of areas of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements in the Avdiivka direction came under Russian mortars and artillery fire, including Berdychi, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. In this sector of the front, Russians unsuccessfully tried to improve their tactical position six times.

Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Kostyantynivka came under Russian mortar and artillery fire in the past day.

Russian combat aircraft operated in the Vuhledar and Staromaiorske areas of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements in the Shakhtarske direction were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar fire during the day, including Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. With the support of aircraft, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense there.

Russian troops fired artillery and mortar fire at about 20 settlements, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the invaders do not abandon their intention to dislodge the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, Russian troops unsuccessfully attempted to storm Ukrainian positions there six times.

Kherson, Beryslav, and Inhulets in the Kherson region and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region came under Russian artillery and mortar fire. The Russians launched airstrikes on the Kherson and Respublikanets areas of the Kherson region.

As reported by Ukrinform, heavy fighting is ongoing for Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region. Russian troops have not gained control of the village.

Photo: AFU General Staff