Lighthouse Canton Triumphs With An Award Win And Notable Recognition At 2023 Asian Private Banker 13Th Awards For Distinction

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2nd February 2024: Lighthouse Canton, a global investment institution headquartered out of Singapore, has been awarded the \'Best Independent Wealth Manager - Asia Pacific\' at the 2023 Asian Private Banker (APB) 13th Awards for Distinction, marking its second consecutive win in this category. Adding to the success, Lighthouse Canton was also highly commended in the \"Independent Wealth Manager - India\" category. The APB Awards, recognized as the industry gold standard since 2011, celebrates top performers in private banking, wealth management, and family offices across the Asia Pacific and connected regions.



\"We\'re truly honored to be recognized in two prestigious categories at the 2023 Asian Private Banker Awards. This underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering superior, client-centric, and tech-driven wealth management solutions. With our investment expertise, exceptional team, and digital agility, we remain dedicated to leading the global market. My deepest gratitude to our clients, partners, and team for making this possible\", said Shilpi Chowdhary, Lighthouse Canton\'s Group CEO.



\"The 2023 Asian Private Banker Awards hold a special significance for Lighthouse Canton India â€“ it marks our very first commendation in the \'Independent Wealth Manager - India\' category! This recognition is not just a true source of pride, but also a powerful validation of our unwavering dedication to delivering world-class wealth management in India. This significant milestone marks the exciting beginning of our journey, and we are determined to continue exceeding expectations, both in India and across the globe.\" - stated Sumegh Bhatia, MD and CEO of Lighthouse Canton India.



Lighthouse Canton, a global independent asset and wealth management institution headquartered in Singapore, offers bespoke investment solutions from its global offices in Singapore, India, and Dubai. Managing over USD 3 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) and advisory, the firm caters to a diverse range of clients, including accredited investors, UHNWIs, family offices, and major institutional investors. Unique for its in-house wealth and asset management capabilities, Lighthouse Canton stands out by providing customized, institutional-grade expertise, ensuring clients have access to a wide array of global investment products.



This is the third year in a row that Lighthouse Canton has won at the Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction. In 2022, it was named \'Best Independent Wealth Manager Asia Pacific,\' following its 2021 victories in \'Best Independent Wealth Manager Wealth Planning Services\' and \'Best Independent Wealth Manager Investment Advisory\' categories.



Lighthouse Canton today employs a team of around 140 professionals worldwide. The firm features comprehensive asset management services, including hedge funds, private equity, real estate, direct lending, and public equities. Its wealth management division offers a diverse portfolio, encompassing long-only equities, real estate, fixed income, and private market strategies.



Headquartered in Singapore, Lighthouse Canton is a global investment institution with wealth and asset management capabilities. It employs around 140 experienced professionals across its offices. Lighthouse Canton creates value through innovative investment solutions for accredited private clients, institutional investors and an ecosystem of founders and entrepreneurs globally.



The firm\'s Asset Management service comprises strong internal product capabilities in hedge funds, private equity, traditional fundamental analysis, investing through multiple strategies in real estate private equity, direct lending, public equities, and global macros.



Its Wealth Management service caters to accredited investors including corporates, ultra-high net worth individuals, families and family offices, founders and entrepreneurs, to help with their personal and business investments, estates and philanthropic needs, providing them tailored investment advisory, portfolio management, treasury, business & family office solutions.



Lighthouse Canton Pte Ltd is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (\"MAS\") and registered as an Exempt Reporting Advisor (\"ERA\") in the United States. Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte Ltd is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (\"DFSA\"). LC Capital India Pte Ltd is registered with Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

