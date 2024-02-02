(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 1st February 2024, the High Commission was honored to receive Amb. Mohammed Mohammed – Director of

Programmes from Directorate of Technical AID Corps (DTCA) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Government of Nigeria, through DTCA, sends volunteer-experts for technical support in different countries in Africa. Currently, five volunteers from Nigeria are in Zanzibar teaching Physics and Mathematics in selected secondary schools.

