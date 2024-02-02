President Boakai Appoints Economic Advisor

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has appointed Mr. Morley P. Kamara as Economic Advisor to the President. Mr. Kamara joins the team with extensive worth of experience that is needed in helping to revamp the economy.
This appointment takes immediate effect.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.
MENAFN02022024002747001784ID1107803515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.