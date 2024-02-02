President Boakai Appoints Economic Advisor

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has appointed Mr. Morley P. Kamara as Economic Advisor to the President. Mr. Kamara joins the team with extensive worth of experience that is needed in helping to revamp the economy.

This appointment takes immediate effect.



