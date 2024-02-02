Ambassador Of Belarus I.Bely Presents Credentials To The President Of Mozambique

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
On February 2, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the Republic of Mozambique non-resdient, Igor Bely, presented his Credentials to the President of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.
The sides discussed promising areas of Belarusian-Mozambican cooperation with a focus on the implementation of specific projects in agriculture and education. Special attention was paid to the intensification of high-level contacts.
