Zimbabwe: Council Renews Restrictive Measures For A Further Year

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Council today renewed its restrictive measures in view of the situation in Zimbabwe for a further year, until

20 February 2025 .

The EU measures in place consist of an

embargo on arms and equipment

which might be used

for internal repression , and a targeted

assets freeze

against one entity,

Zimbabwe Defence Industries .

Since February 2022 there are no listed individuals.

The EU will continue to closely follow developments in Zimbabwe, with a particular attention to the human rights situation and recalls its readiness to adapt the whole range of its policies accordingly.

Background

On

15 February 2011 , the Council adopted Decision 2011/101/CFSP concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Zimbabwe.

The remaining restrictive measures in place do not affect the people of Zimbabwe, its economy, foreign direct investments, or trade.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.