Zimbabwe: Council Renews Restrictive Measures For A Further Year

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The Council today renewed its restrictive measures in view of the situation in Zimbabwe for a further year, until
20 February 2025 .
The EU measures in place consist of an
embargo on arms and equipment
which might be used
for internal repression , and a targeted
assets freeze
against one entity,
Zimbabwe Defence Industries .
Since February 2022 there are no listed individuals.
The EU will continue to closely follow developments in Zimbabwe, with a particular attention to the human rights situation and recalls its readiness to adapt the whole range of its policies accordingly.
Background
On
15 February 2011 , the Council adopted Decision 2011/101/CFSP concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Zimbabwe.
The remaining restrictive measures in place do not affect the people of Zimbabwe, its economy, foreign direct investments, or trade.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.
MENAFN02022024002747001784ID1107803513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.