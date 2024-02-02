Security Forces Kill 24 Militants SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- At least 24 "terrorists" were killed during clearance operations by security forces in the last three days in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said the military on Friday.

According to Pakistan military's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces had thwarted three "coordinated attacks" launched by terrorists using rockets and sophisticated weapons in Mach district on Monday night, some 70 kilometers from the provincial capital.

The terrorists also targeted a hotel and six shops in the Kolpur area and set them on fire.

Security forces immediately responded to the attack and took up positions.

The attack comes at a time when the incidents of violence in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces have risen just a week before the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8.

Following the recent incidents of violence, the Election Commission of Pakistan held a high-level meeting to overview the security situation in KPK and Balochistan provinces and vowed to hold the general elections on time. (end)

