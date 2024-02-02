Israeli Occupation Kills 112 Palestinians, Injures 148 In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces committed 13 massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip only in the past 24 hours, killing 112 people and injuring 148 others, according to Gaza health authorities.

The latest casualties have brought the total number of Palestinians martyred in Israeli occupation atrocities in the enclave since October 7 up to 27,131, mostly children and women, health authorities said in a press statement.

The number of Palestinians injured in the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza has also jumped to 66,287, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, three civilians were killed and three others injured on Friday in an Israeli occupation attack on the building of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, said a PRCS statement. (end)

