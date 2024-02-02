At Least 17,000 Unaccompanied Children In Gaza - UNICEF

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday that its estimates indicate at least 17,000 children in the Gaza Strip are unaccompanied by their parents or have no family members to care for them, with over a million children in the region in urgent need of psychological care.

UNICEF spokesperson Jonathan Crickx told a press conference via video call at the UN headquarters in Geneva that the number of amputated children is extremely alarming, emphasizing that all children in Gaza urgently require both healthcare and mental help.

During Crickx's visit to the region, he observed significant challenges in communicating with the children, including those who have not yet reached the age of speech, making it difficult to gather any information about them, he added.

UNICEF, in collaboration with its partners, has successfully provided psychological and psychosocial support to over 40,000 children displaying symptoms such as persistent anxiety, loss of appetite, sleep disturbances, and severe panic attacks, he pointed out.

He underscored that the situation is becoming increasingly challenging due to the severe shortage of food, water, and shelter, preventing families from adequately caring for these children.

According to UNICEF, over half a million children needed care before the Israeli occupation's aggression on Gaza, a number that has now multiplied to include all children in the region today.

In 2022, UNICEF cared for over 100,000 children and is ready to do more if conditions permit.

UNICEF renewed its call for a ceasefire in order to provide essential support, including medication and food, as the current food crisis is also preventing families from caring for unaccompanied children, further worsening their situation. (end)

