Kuwait Participates In 7Th Arab Women Sports Tournament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

SHARJAH, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is participating in the 7th Arab Women Sports Tournament, which kicked off in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The event features over 550 players representing 63 teams from 15 countries.

Kuwait is represented by three national clubs; Salwa Club, Al-Fatat Club, and Kuwait Shooting Club, as reported to KUNA by Fatma Hayat, head of the delegation and member of the Kuwait Olympic Committee.

The Kuwaiti clubs will participate in seven competitions throughout the tournament, which is scheduled to run until February 12, Hayat said. These include volleyball, basketball, table tennis, athletics, karate, and shooting.

Hayat confirmed that the tournament is an excellent opportunity for women's clubs to compete against strong teams, and to enhance the preparation of the national team for upcoming tournaments.