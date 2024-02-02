Dozens Of Republicans Urge Biden To Address S. Border Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- A group of 64 House Republicans on Friday demanded, in a pointed message, President Joe Biden use his executive powers to address the southern border crisis, as White House and Senate negotiators work on a compromise on the issue.

"Speaker Mike Johnson wrote to you in December of 2023, urging you to take executive action to secure the Southern Border. House Republicans have passed H.R.2, legislation that would help stop the flow of illegal immigration and protect our communities," reads a letter led by Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa.

"Your actions alone created this catastrophe, and you have the power to fix it. You can choose to direct your administration to vigorously enforce the laws on the books today, thereby stemming the tide of illegal immigration and protecting our communities.

"The US Southern Border is being overrun by illegal immigrants. The responsibility for this crisis lies with you.

"Under your direction, your administration has intentionally and systematically undermined US border security by perpetually refusing to enforce countless laws that have worked to secure our Southern Border and prevent illegal immigration," she wrote.

"On January 20, 2021, - your very first day in office - you immediately took executive action to halt border wall construction and issued a moratorium on deportations and immigration enforcement.

"Your administration has repeatedly ignored Congress' authority and issued over immigration and border policies that have clearly signaled to illegal immigrants, traffickers, and cartels that America's borders are open," according to the message.

Republican lawmakers have recently initiated a probe into the human trafficking issue and accused Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, a Democrat, of mishandling the crisis.

Yesterday Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis said he decided to send nearly 1,000 State Guard and National Guard, including law-enforcers from Florida Highway Patrol troopers, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, to US-Mexico border in Texas to help increase security there.

He discussed with Texas officials who to face the challenge as 150,000 undocumented immigrants entered the US since 2021.

The issue is expected to expected to come to the fore in the agenda of presidential hopefuls in the 2024 polls. (end)

