Saudi FM, US Secretary Of State Discuss Conflict In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tackled the latest developments in Gaza Strip and its surroundings.

During a phone conversation, initiated by Secretary Blinken on Friday, both sides discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, paramount of which are the developments in the Gaza Strip and the efforts to deal with the security and humanitarian consequences, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a Foreign Ministry statement. (end)

