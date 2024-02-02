Troutman Pepper Releases Privacy Year In Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Report Highlights Legal Trends, Developments in Privacy, Cyber, AI

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Troutman Pepper explores key developments and trends across the privacy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) landscape from the past year while offering actionable insights for companies navigating the evolving areas. The 2023 Privacy Year in Review , released today, highlights the following:



New U.S. State Comprehensive Privacy Laws Gaining Momentum at 13 and Counting

Increased Scrutiny of Lead Generation Activities and Data Brokers Impacting Marketing for All Companies

New Restrictions, Enforcements and Class Action Liabilities for Cookies and Other Tracking and AdTech

Companies Stop Panicking and Develop AI Safeguards Leveraging Adjacent Privacy Controls

New and Evolving Global Privacy Laws Ransomware and Wire-Transfer Fraud Continues Amid Heightened Scrutiny And Obligations

"It was an explosive year in privacy, security, and artificial intelligence, with new technologies, regulations, and obstacles to navigate. Our privacy report zeroes in on the key trends and developments we believe will shape the year and future ahead," said Partner Jim Koenig, co-leader of the firm's Privacy + Cyber Practice.

"We also spotlight notable cases with a particular focus on emerging technologies and U.S. state attorneys general enforcement and litigation," said Partner Stephen Piepgrass, co-leader of the firm's Regulatory Investigations, Strategy + Enforcement (RISE) Practice. "Many challenges and opportunities lie ahead – with preparation and the right team, companies will be well-positioned to achieve their business goals."

The report is a collaboration between the firm's Privacy + Cyber and RISE practices. Troutman Pepper's national Privacy + Cyber team extends the range of privacy and cyber services traditionally offered by law firms, drawing upon its unique combination of global expertise in keys areas such as privacy program creation and implementation, licensing, financing and M&A transactions, incident response, litigation, and regulatory investigations and enforcement.

The RISE practice counsels clients in a wide range of legal and public policy matters. For businesses in heavily regulated industries, such as financial services, advertising and marketing, health care, insurance, telecommunications, alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis, the team offers guidance on compliance and reporting as well as, when necessary, litigation and administrative appeals of regulatory enforcement actions.

