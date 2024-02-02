IDEMIA Reorganizes To Accelerate Growth And Customer-Centricity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



After three consecutive years of profitable growth and cash generation,

IDEMIA is announcing the creation of three Divisions: IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), IDEMIA Public Security (IPS), IDEMIA Smart Identity (ISI).

Philippe

Oliva (external appointment), Matthew Cole and Antoine Grenier appointed as Heads of each Division. Pierre Barrial remains President & CEO of IDEMIA Group.

Each division will be given the means to address its specific market segment, to accelerate future growth and unlock value.

PARIS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IDEMIA Group today announces a comprehensive reorganization of the company to pursue its mission to make the world safer for consumers and citizens. These changes have been in effect since January 2nd, 2024.

IDEMIA has consistently demonstrated its ability to perform in fast-evolving

markets and pursue a strong sustainable growth trajectory,

both in terms of sales and profitability.

In 2023, IDEMIA's revenue was nearly €2.9 billion and an EBITDA over €630 million.

At the same time, it has always been a priority for the Group to simplify its operations and strengthen its customer-centricity.



The Group is therefore creating three Divisions, each operating as leaders in their specific market segment. Each Division will be given the means to accelerate future growth, to develop agility in their specific market segment and to provide tailored, innovation solutions to address their client needs.



"Over the past few years, the Group has clearly demonstrated its ability to perform and confirmed its change of dimension and an acceleration in growth and leadership. Today's announcements demonstrate IDEMIA positioning the company for the future opportunities generated by the transformation of our industry. I am proud to see this project successfully come to fruition, and it will enable us to be as close as possible to our customer needs, offering them the most advanced solutions on the market. I'm also delighted to welcome Philippe Oliva to the company and to appoint

Matthew Cole and Antoine Grenier to their new roles. Their track record and international experience will be a major

asset for IDEMIA,"

said

Pierre Barrial, President & Chief Executive Officer at IDEMIA Group.



IDEMIA Secure Transactions

(IST) is a Division of IDEMIA Group specializing in payment and connectivity solutions. With a global workforce of approximately 10,000 employees across 50+ countries, and an annual issuance of billions of physical and digital credentials, the Division's expertise in advanced cryptography and at-scale credential issuance uniquely positions it in the market. Trusted by 2,400 customers worldwide, IDEMIA Secure Transactions excels in providing ultra-secure products, including advanced payment solutions, mobile payment services, 5G and Quantum-Safe 5G technology, cloud-based digital connectivity, and eco-friendly processes, catering to the evolving needs of diverse industries.

This Division will be headed by Philippe Oliva, who joined the company and took up his post on 22nd January.

"In the field of digital transactions, security and convenience are not mere features but a necessity. At IDEMIA Secure Transactions, our commitment is to make it safer and easier to pay and connect in a world where digital technology is present everywhere. I'm very excited to join such a high performing team and to drive this Division into its new chapter. I am looking forward to collaborating with all our talented teams, to continue to provide both security and ease of use and reinforce the trust we've built with our clients. As CEO of IDEMIA Secure Transactions, I'm proud to be part of this future," stated Philippe Oliva, Chief Executive Officer at IDEMIA Secure Transactions .

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) a Division of IDEMIA Group, is the premium provider of convenient, trusted biometric solutions revolutionizing the fields of public security and identity, travel and transportation, and access control around the world. Built on privacy and trust, our market-leading iris, fingerprint, and facial recognition solutions excel in independent benchmarking for accuracy, fairness, and scalability.

For more than 50 years, the business has fostered longstanding relationships with major governmental, trans-governmental and private organizations across the globe. Its solutions -designed using the most advanced security features and encryption technologies available on the market and with a commitment to privacy, accuracy, and fairness -enable its clients to build safer and fairer societies where people can live, interact, and move about freely.

With more than 3,800 employees, IDEMIA Public Security is the largest global provider of law enforcement biometric systems. We provide TSA's next generation Credential Authentication Technology (CAT2) and hold a market-leading position in identity documents in the U.S, including the issuance of over 60 million smart credentials in the Americas region.



This Division will be headed by Matthew Cole, who was previously Executive Vice President - Public Security & Identity Business Unit at IDEMIA.



"As we navigate an ever-changing landscape of security challenges, IDEMIA Public Security is dedicated to designing efficient world-class biometric solutions solving the unique challenges of government. Our combination of innovative technologies and a privacy-first approach enables us to deliver the best solutions for governments and corporate organizations looking to seamlessly and securely manage access, travel, and the flow of people, and ensure public safety. As Head of IDEMIA Public Security, I am pleased to lead a team that is engaged in shaping this future and ensuring biometric technology is used for good,"

said

Matthew Cole, Chief Executive Officer at Public Security.



IDEMIA Smart Identity

(ISI) is a Division of IDEMIA Group specializing in physical and digital identity solutions. As a leader in secure identity solutions, IDEMIA Smart Identity offers a comprehensive portfolio, including state-of-the-art Civil ID documents, digital identity credentials, corporate cards, and associated services. With over 40 years of experience, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for governments globally, providing end-to-end solutions in civil ID, physical IDs, and digital solutions. The company also focuses on helping governments integrate digital solutions into their existing identity schemes, with a global presence in 79 countries and two major production facilities in Europe. As of now, IDEMIA Smart Identity has issued 3.5 billion identity documents worldwide, with 1,880 employees across 40 countries.

This Division will be headed by Antoine Grenier, who was previously Vice President - Europe Region for Public Security & Identity Business Unit at IDEMIA.

"Empowering nations with secured identities is not just our mission; it's essential in a rapidly evolving digital world. At IDEMIA Smart Identity, we enable our customers to provide a secure legal identity, through biometrics and cryptography. This is one of our key objectives at IDEMIA Smart Identity, and I'm looking forward to leading this Division," said Antoine Grenier, Chief Executive Officer at IDEMIA Smart Identity .

Biographies

About Philippe

OLIVA

Philippe Oliva is CEO of IDEMIA Secure Transactions since January 2024.

Philippe Oliva is a graduate of the Ecole Supérieure des Ingénieurs Commerciaux. He has a strong international background in the digital sector, having spent nearly 20 years at IBM where he held the position of Vice President of Integrated Technologies France, then Cloud Services in North America where he led IBM global Cloud revenue, offering and strategy for 5 years. Philippe has been at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence deep innovation especially on Natural Language Processing.

In 2018, Philippe joined Eutelsat as Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Committee member. During his four-year tenure, Philippe was in charge of Revenue, Strategic Offering Development on Software Defined Satellite and EUTELSAT Low Orbit Constellation positioning.

In April 2022, Philippe Oliva joined Atos as Group Chief Commercial Officer. 2 months later, he was appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer Atos Group and CEO of Eviden, a services-oriented activity focusing on Digital, Cloud & Big Data & Cybersecurity.

In January 2024, Philippe joined IDEMIA Secure Transactions, a Division of IDEMIA Group, and a leading provider of payment and connectivity solutions for financial institutions, mobile network operators and automotive manufacturers.

About Matthew COLE



Matthew Cole is CEO of IDEMIA Public Security since January 2024.

A graduate of Oxford Brookes University, Matthew holds a Master of Business Administration and has also been a Chartered Certified Accountant. In 2003, he joined Cubic Corporation, the world leader in smart and contactless payments for transportation. During his time at Cubic, Matthew held several senior finance positions before successfully heading up the company's Asia-Pacific operations and subsequently, Cubic's global Strategy and Business Development. In 2015, he became President of Cubic Transportation Systems. Prior to joining Cubic Corporation, Matthew held several positions with blue-chip multinational firms including Endemol, British Airways, Mitsui, First Choice and Schlumberger.

Matthew joined IDEMIA in January 2020 as CEO of the Secure Enterprise Transactions (SET) Division. He was appointed as Group Executive Vice President for IDEMIA's Public Security and Identity (PSI) Business Unit in September 2021. Over the past four years Matthew has also been responsible for the Group's Strategic Alliances team.

About Antoine

GRENIER

Antoine Grenier is CEO of IDEMIA Smart Identity since January 2024.

A graduate of Centrale Paris, Antoine Grenier holds a master's degree in engineering, complemented by a Mastère in International Project Management from ESCP. He began his career at Snecma, as a customer-support engineer and then led the marketing and sales activities for the Electronics Division. He later became CEO of Société de Motorisation Aéronautique and Director of Quality and Business Improvement at Messier Dowty.

He joined IDEMIA in 2009 as Deputy Vice President of Strategy, before becoming Vice President and General Manager of the Biometric and Gaming terminals Business Unit. He then became Senior Vice President of the Public Security and Identity Business Unit for the Africa region in 2019 and for the Europe region in 2022.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group unlocks simpler and safer ways to pay, connect, access, identify, travel and protect public places. With its long-standing expertise in biometrics and cryptography, IDEMIA develops technologies of excellence with an impactful, ethical, and socially responsible approach. Every day, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions in the physical and digital worlds.

IDEMIA Group brings together three market-leading businesses that enable mission-critical solutions:



IDEMIA Secure Transactions

is the leading technology provider who unlocks safer and easier ways to pay and connect. For more information, visit

IDEMIA Public Security

is a leading global provider of biometric solutions that unlock convenient and secure travel, access, and protection. For more information, visit IDEMIA Smart Identity

leverages the power of cryptographic and biometric technologies to unlock a single trusted identity for all. For more information, visit

With a global team of nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA Group is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,400 enterprises in over 180 countries. For more information, visit and follow @IDEMIAGroup on X.

Press contacts

Sandra VALERII – [email protected] / [email protected]

Havas Paris – [email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA