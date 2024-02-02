Crossroads Talent Solutions Begins Essential Military Personnel Services Contract At Fort Knox

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crossroads Talent Solutions, headquartered in Poolesville, Md., and operating in 29 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, provides administrative, recruitment, staffing, human resources, and program management consultation and support.

Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC, now providing non-personal services at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Knox in Kentucky, the company announced today.

- Julien Singh, CEO of Crossroads Talent SolutionsPOOLESVILLE, MD, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crossroads Talent Solutions , LLC, is set to start a significant contract for providing non-personal services at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Knox in Kentucky, the company announced today."Our team has a longstanding history of providing specialized support to military personnel. We are well-acquainted with the unique needs of this sector," said Julien Singh, CEO of Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC. "We are fully prepared and honored to take on this responsibility."The contract, involving about 60 personnel, focuses on supporting the Military Personnel Division, Transition Center, and Retirement Services Office. Crossroads Talent Solutions will begin the contract with a kickoff meeting this week and start transitioning the following week. The services include managing Soldier Readiness Processing during peak periods and supporting various military personnel and their families, including active and reserve military personnel, National Guard members, DoD Civilian workforce, military and DoD Civilian retirees, and DoD contractors.“This contract marks a monumental milestone for our company, reinforcing our commitment to supporting those who serve our nation,” Singh said.“We are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service at Fort Knox.”Singh said the contract signifies an expansion of Crossroads Talent Solutions' commitment to providing high-quality services to military personnel. The company has a history of supporting military and government entities, focusing on delivering excellence and innovative solutions across various sectors.“After meeting with the team who will provide this invaluable support, I'm absolutely confident that we'll see this effort through with incredible precision,” said Singh.“The Crossroads Talent Solutions team providing this service are experienced, ready, and more than willing to get the job done. We're very fortunate to have such professionals serve our troops.”About Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC:Crossroads Talent Solutions, headquartered in Poolesville, Md., and operating in 29 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, provides administrative, recruitment, staffing, human resources, and program management consultation and support. They are a Certified Small Business Administration Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, 8a Business Development program participant, and State of Maryland Department of Transportation Minority and Disadvantaged Owned Small Business, with over 25 years of professional experience in the military, government, and private sectors.

Julien Singh

Crossroads Talent Solution, LLC

+1 202-893-1741

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram