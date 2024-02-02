GCC Enrollment Grows For Second Straight Semester

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GREENFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greenfield Community College leadership is excited to report increased enrollment at GCC for the second consecutive semester, fulfilling Pres. Michelle Schutt's promise to counter the persistent enrollment decline experienced by the college for over a decade.As of Jan. 31, total registered students at GCC increased 13 percent over last spring semester, with total credits being taken by students rising 13 percent. This is the College's second consecutive semester with a double-digit enrollment increase, continuing a trend that broke a 13-year decline in fall 2023.“This is a monumental achievement for GCC! I could not be more proud of all of the employees who helped get us to this point,” Schutt said.“This surge in enrollment not only validates our commitment to providing high-quality education but also highlights the positive impact we are making in the lives of our students.”“This achievement is, without question, remarkable, given the climate and the pronounced enrollment decline the college has experienced,” GCC Provost Charles Jordan said.GCC leadership has attributed multiple reasons for the enrollment increases, including continuously improving schedules for students, comprehensive wraparound student support services to help students while in college, a faster and more intuitive application process and new application that was released this past summer.“It's no surprise to see enrollment on the rise, especially with the combination of state funding and the robust student support available at GCC,” Patrick Tanner, Interim Dean of Enrollment Management, said.“I couldn't be more pleased that current and prospective students are responding to the welcoming learning environment that is created by our faculty and staff.”Perhaps the largest contributor to GCC's enrollment growth, though, was Gov. Maura Healey's administration's implementation of free community college programs like MassReconnect , which launched in August 2023. MassReconnect provides free community college education to eligible Mass. residents who are 25 and older.“There is so much exciting momentum from the current administration around helping students achieve community college credentials,” said Schutt.“MassReconnect is just the first of what I believe will be multiple support programs coming from Beacon Hill, which will provide Massachusetts residents with the means to earn their college degrees and elevate their socioeconomic status.”At GCC, the number of students 25 and older grew 30 percent compared to last spring.In addition to the increased enrollment numbers, GCC is also touting a significant spike in applications to the college. Overall, GCC received 41 percent more applications compared to last spring–an unprecedented increase, according to administrators.

