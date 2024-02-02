Blueshift Announces Engage 2024 Event Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) B2C marketers and technologists invited to fuel smarter marketing with unified data and AI, featuring speakers from U.S. News, Sweetwater, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, a leading intelligent customer engagement platform, today announced that it will host Blueshift Engage 2024, its premier event for B2C marketers who want to drive smarter cross-channel marketing with unified data. This year's conference is set to take place in San Francisco on Feb. 27.

Attendees can expect insights from industry thought leaders, including the CTO at U.S. News and the VP of Marketing at Sweetwater. Current and past speakers include innovative brands across industries: Ent Credit Union, 14 West, Slickdeals, Tuft & Needle, Clearscore, Udacity, Groupon, Houzz, LendingTree, Goldbelly, StitchFix, Zumper, Carparts, and more.

"Our theme for Engage 2024 is marketing in the age of data and AI, which is a game-changer for intelligent customer engagement," said Vijay Chittoor, CEO and co-founder of Blueshift. "We are excited to host a day filled with learning, connecting, and fun, featuring inspiring sessions, roundtables, demos, and panel discussions."

The agenda is filled with valuable content, showcasing best practices from leading brands. Topics span the impact of data and AI on customer engagement, the power of content and customer AI, personalization at scale, the synergy of marketing automation and CDP, first-party data, privacy, chat more.

The event will also highlight award winners of the OMNIES celebrating B2C marketing innovators, leaders, and rising stars, who create remarkable experiences for their customers through connected cross-channel campaigns, AI-powered personalization, and rich customer data.

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands automate and personalize engagement across every marketing channel. The Blueshift intelligent customer engagement platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. With a customer data platform and a cross-channel marketing hub all in one place, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM lists in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America.

