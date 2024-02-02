Mediclinic Middle East Participates In The Organ Donation And Transplantation Congress 2024

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 1:46 PM

The congress brought together experts in transplant surgery from across the globe to debate the latest advances in this specialised area of medicine and also to raise awareness of the UAE's national programme for organ donation, Hayat.

In attendance on behalf of Mediclinic Middle East were Dr Waldo Concepcion, consultant transplant surgeon, and Dr Farhad Janahi, consultant urologist, who presented the achievements of Mediclinic City Hospital, which is one of the UAE's leading centres for kidney transplantation. The transplant centre at Mediclinic City Hospital enjoys a strong and supportive partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid University (MBRU) and Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital. The teams together play a significant role in propelling transplants to the forefront of healthcare, in the process helping to raise awareness of the nation's laws on organ donation and transplant and making the service available to the UAE's citizens and residents.

The transplant centre at Mediclinic City Hospital offers patients suffering from end-stage renal disease an alternative to dialysis, which in turn provides them with a better quality of life. Both deceased donor and live donor transplants are performed at the unit, offering families the opportunity to explore the option of being a live kidney donor. The transplant team provides quality, comprehensive and multidisciplinary care for potential transplant recipients and donors, from initial consultation through to the realisation of donation or transplant and beyond.

Dr Concepcion said: "I am delighted to represent Mediclinic at this important event to showcase the importance of organ transplantation and shine a light on the progress the UAE has made in this area over the past few years. It is my privilege to have been a part of this journey."

Dr Janahi added: "The work we do would not be possible without those who have selflessly consented to become an organ donor, either as a living donor for a family member in need or as a deceased donor. I urge everyone to consider organ donation, as you have the power to save countless lives. Make sure you register with the Hayat organ donation programme."

