QCB Governor Meets UK Deputy Prime Minister


2/2/2024 2:32:05 PM

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met with Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom H E Oliver James Dowden. During the meeting, they exchanged views on a number of topics of mutual interest and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in related fields.

