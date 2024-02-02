QCB Issues QR2.5Bn Treasury Bills And Sukuk

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills and Sukuk with maturities of one week, one month, three months, six months, and nine months, totaling QR2.
In a statement posted on the social media platform“X” yesterday, QCB said that the issuance was distributed as follows: QR 500m for one-week term at an interest rate of 5.7550 percent, QR500m for one-month term at an interest rate of 5.8125 percent, QR500m for three-month term at an interest rate of 5.8950 percent, QR500m for six-month term at an interest rate of 5.9525 percent, and QR500m for nine-month term at an interest rate of 6.0000 percent.
According to the bank, the total bids for the treasury bills and Sukuk amounted to QR8.
MENAFN02022024000063011010ID1107803443
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.