QCAA, Latin American Civil Aviation Commission Discuss Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri met yesterday with President of the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (LACAC) Leonardo Blengini and Secretary of the LACAC Jaime Binder, on the sidelines of their visit to Qatar.

The meeting discussed the ongoing efforts to develop the prospects for cooperation in the field of air transport between the two sides and to activate the memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed in 2022 to lay the foundation for a strong partnership in the field of civil aviation.

The two sides also discussed the great progress that has been achieved between the State of Qatar and the LACAC in the civil aviation sector.

Following the meeting, Al Hajri affirmed the extent of the State of Qatar's commitment and its continued endeavor to enhance joint cooperation with all member states in Latin America in the field of the aviation industry, pointing out the depth and strength of the strategic partnership that links the State of Qatar with those countries.

He stressed the QCAA's constant support for all efforts that contribute to improving joint work and achieving further development of this vital sector in the State of Qatar and Latin American countries, as this partnership represents a milestone in the QCAA's work process and its endeavors aimed at contributing more to ensuring the growth and prosperity of the civil aviation industry.

The visit of senior LACAC officials represents a significant step toward achieving the common vision of the QCAA and the LACAC in the field of promoting innovation, safety, and sustainability in the aviation sector.