Asian Cup Continues To Break Records: LOC

Doha, Qatar: The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 yesterday said that the tournament continued to break records as it reached the quarter-final stage after exciting group stage and Round of 16 clashes.

Director of Communications and Marketing at the LOC of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Hassan Rabeea Al Kuwari said that the tournament set many records during the group stage both in terms of attendance and the tournament's official platforms.

Addressing a press conference at the Main Media Center in Msheireb, Al Kuwari said that the LOC was keen to provide a unique hosting for players and fans alike after hosting the best-ever FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

He added that the record number of crowd attendance has been exceeded, with 1,170,219 fans present during the matches so far. About three million people used the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram. The total number of tickets sold for the matches amounted to about 1,200,000 tickets.

Al Kuwari pointed out that the opening match between Qatar and Lebanon at Lusail Stadium on January 12 recorded the highest attendance rate of 82,490.

Headded that the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 witnessed the presence of about 2,000 media professionals, while interaction through social media and digital platforms for the tournament reached approximately 689 million followers, five million shares, and 208 million views of the videos released.

The Director of Communications and Marketing sees that the continued demand for ticket sales shows the great interest that the tournament enjoys among fans on the continent. Brig. Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah, representative of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 security force said in the press conference that no crimes or events disturbing public security had been recorded and that Qatar, thanks to the cooperation of all partners, has become a safe place for hosting sporting and other events due to its long experience.

Al Muftah added that the total number of passengers who used the Abu Samra Port to attend the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 starting from Jan. 10 to 31 reached about 600,000, while the number of vehicles passing through the Port during the same period exceeded 200,000.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 is heading to its final rounds and Al Muftah calls on the sports fans to use the metro to reach the stadiums to save time and avoid any traffic jams or delays. He additionally stressed the importance of arriving early to the stadiums, which also gives them the opportunity to enjoy the events near the stadiums before the match.

Director of Shared Services at Qatar Tourism Omar Al Jaber said that the success of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 is thanks to the combined efforts of all partners to provide an exceptional experience and services for the fans.

Al Jaber added that they have made sure to provide an enjoyable experience over the past weeks. The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 recorded a distinguished attendance of fans and followers from all over Asia and the world.

He expressed his pleasure to have them join Qatar once again after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.