Australia Vs Korea Republic

Doha, Qatar: Socceroos Australia take on the Taegeuk Warriors Korea Republic tonight in a match that is sure to deliver in terms of excitement and thrill.

The Korean side is among the strongest teams in terms of attacking abilities, having scored 9 goals in the campaign so far, one goal more than the Socceroos, who have netted an impressive 8 goals so far.

Australia on the other hand boasts an impressive single goal conceded throughout their campaign so far, while the Taegeuk Warriors have let in 7.

Both teams will be looking to bolster their chances at Asian Cup glory with a ticket to the semifinal, with two-time champion Korea Republic hoping to end a six-decade silverware drought, while Australia, crowned Asian champions last in 2015, will be looking to add a second title to their name.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the Al Janoub Stadium.

⚽Match Highlights

South Korea beat Australia 2-1 after extra time in the second quarterfinal of the Asian Cup to set up a semifinal clash with Jordan!

FULL TIME

105' + 6'

First period of extra time ends with Korea going a goal up and Australia going a man less after Aiden O'Neill was giving his marching orders after a reckless tackle on Hwang Hee-Chan.

SON STUNS THE SOCCEROOS

KOREA EQUALIZE AT THE DEATH!

82'

It's mostly Korea attacking as the Australians sit back and absorb the pressure. Still 1-0 Socceroos.

Australia's goalkeeper #01 Mathew Ryan dives for the ball during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarter-final football match between Australia and South Korea at Al-Janoub Stadium in al-Wakrah, south of Doha, on February 2, 2024. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)

⚽⚽Second half kicks off⚽⚽

WATCH: Australia take the lead

HALF TIME

Australia takes the lead

31 '

Korea score but are ruled offside.

WATCH: Australian team squanders chance to go on top

23'

Lively match so far with both sides directly threatening each other's goalie.

Australia's defender #03 Nathaniel Atkinson clears the ball ahead of South Korea's forward #09 Cho Gue-sung during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarter-final football match between Australia and South Korea at Al-Janoub Stadium in al-Wakrah, south of Doha, on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)



KICKOFF!

Fans abound at Al Janoub

Warmup