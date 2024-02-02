Australian Gold Mining Companies In Focus: (ASX: GSR) (ASX: GMD) (ASX: KZR) (ASX: M2M)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the mining sector.

The focus is on ASX Listed mining exploration and development companies. Mining projects include gold, iron ore and lithium.

Today's stocks have been added to our free Mining Stock Directories .

Greenstone Resources (ASX:GSR ) is an ASX-listed gold exploration and development company that owns the high-grade Burbanks Gold Project located in the Goldfields region just 9km southeast of Coolgardie, Western Australia.

Lode Resources Ltd (ASX:LDR ) is an Australian exploration company with six, 100% owned precious metals projects in the highly prospective New England Fold Belt in New South Wales, including advanced Silver, Base Metal & Gold projects.

Olympio Metals (ASX:OLY ) is an Australian exploration company focussed on discovery and delivering shareholder value, primarily through the discovery and development of critical minerals projects. Olympio has assembled a portfolio of high quality projects in Australia and Canada. In Canada, the Company has acquired the advanced Cadillac Lithium project in the James Bay region of Quebec. In Australia, Olympio is focussed on exploring for carbonatite hosted rare earths in South Australia, lithium near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia and gold in the eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX:GMD ) is a central player in the tier-one gold mining district of Leonora, Western Australia. Genesis is focused on growing and advancing its flagship 2Moz Leonora Gold Project.

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX ) is a premier iron ore producer in Western Australia's Mid-West, with the Iron Ridge Mine delivering high-grade ore since December 2020. Operating at 1.3M tonnes annually and having exported over 3M tonnes, Fenix exemplifies profitability and strong cash flow. Our integrated Fenix-Newhaul system ensures efficient ore transport to Geraldton Port, boasting extensive loading and storage capabilities. Strategic growth through acquisitions, including Mount Gibson Iron assets and rights to the Beebyn-W11 deposit, positions us for future expansion.

Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR ) is a leading Australian exploration and development company utilising the latest technologies to identify world-class gold deposits.

Torque Metals (ASX:TOR ) is a smart exploration company with a proven discovery methodology combining drilling results with machine learning algorithms and geological interpretation.

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (ASX:M2M ) is a gold focused exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). M2M have assembled a comprehensive prospective tenement package (274km2) surrounding the Malcolm Mining Centre in the Central Eastern Goldfields, 10-25km east of Leonora. The holding is strategically positioned with excellent logistical access and surrounded by several world class gold producers and operating treatment facilities.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

For avid mining investors looking for the next great mining play, the Exploring Mining Podcast features expert advice in the sector from some of the best though leaders as well as interviews with CEO's in the industry.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.