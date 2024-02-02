Indian Actress Poonam Pandey Dies At 32

(MENAFN- NewsIn) New Delhi, Feb 2 (NDTV): Poonam Pandey, model and reality star, has died of cervical cancer, her manager said today. The 32-year-old, who was last seen on the reality show 'Lock Upp',“bravely fought the disease”, said her team.

“Poonam Pandey, the beloved actress and social media personality, has tragically passed away this morning due to Cervical Cancer, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning,” her manager Nikita Sharma told NDTV.

“Her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable,” shared Ms Sharma, highlighting the“critical need for increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like Cervical Cancer”. She said that the 32-year-old bravely fought against the disease.

The model's team also posted a statement on her official Instagram page.

“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the statement said.

Poonam Pandey had over billion followers on her Instagram. Her popularity skyrocketed during the 2011 Cricket World Cup when she promised that she would strip if India won the final. Over the years, she gathered a legion of social media followers with her controversial statements and was often seen in bold videos.

In 2022, she drew wide attention with a stint in the Kangana Ranaut-led reality show 'Lock Upp'. She also acted in some films.

