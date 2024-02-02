               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Two HEKS Employees Killed In Ukraine


2/2/2024 2:18:09 PM

Pусский (ru) В Украине убиты два сотрудника HEKS

The aid team was attacked at around 2:30pm on Thursday during an operation in the southeast region of the country. "An attack targeted HEKS/EPER employees during a field assessment, resulting in the tragic loss of two dear colleagues and injuries to others", HEKS said in a statement on Friday, expressing its sympathy with the families.

