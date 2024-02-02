Most Cantons Back Swiss Negotiating Mandate With EU

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) This was announced by the Conference of Cantonal Governments at a media conference in Bern on Friday. The cantons welcomed the Federal Council's plan to enter into talks and involve the cantons in the negotiations.

"The Federal Council's draft is in line with the cantons' position," said the President of the Conference of Cantonal Governments, Markus Dieth, president of Aargau cantonal government. The aim is to ensure sustainable prosperity in Switzerland.

The aim of the Federal Council and the European Commission is to start negotiations in March.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva