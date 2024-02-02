'Dialogue' Community Shares Thoughts On 13Th Pension Payment Initiative

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Ist die 13. AHV-Rente solidarisch? Das diskutiert die Community (original)



“In my opinion, the OASI must be strengthened quickly, because it is the only pillar of our pensions that is solidary and redistributive,” writes a "dialogue" user by the name of“Eternel Apprenti”. He continues:“This 13th OASI pension payment [initiative] is a simple and quick way to increase premiums and strengthen the importance of the first pillar , which is by far the safest and most solid pillar we have, at least for low and medium wages."

User“Penseuse Imperturbable” argues that the 13th OASI pension payment initiative runs contrary to the idea of social justice:“Only a small proportion of retired people are in a precarious situation. They should receive support, but the figures from the Federal Statistical Office show that most retired people are in a good economic situation.” Instead, he is in favour of increasing the minimum pension.

"I will vote 'no' because there is no solidarity in this project."

End of insertion

People against the initiative ask why a proposed pension payment should only be made for pensioners:“Is there no increase in the cost of living for working widows and widowers and orphans?", asks "Intervenante Apaisée" from the "dialogue" community:“I will vote 'no' because there is no solidarity in this project. It favours many pensioners who could benefit from interesting pension conditions and have a fortune, at the expense of the working people who have to pay for everyone without help.”

'The economy also needs OASI pensioners'

User“Dr. Benjamin Schlegel” also makes a comparison with employed people:“In many jobs, it's normal to get a 13th monthly salary [payment]. Why shouldn't our pensioners be entitled to the same? I think our pensioners have more than earned this pension. After all, they have worked hard all their lives.”

"The OASI is a valuable asset that should be upgraded instead of constantly being cut."

End of insertion

Economic arguments are also heard from people in favour of a 13th pension payment:“The OASI is a valuable asset that should be upgraded instead of constantly being cut. It should be seen as an investment and not a burden that needs to be reduced. The economy also needs OASI pensioners because they consume,” writes community member“Sambucus Negra”.

Adapted from German by Claire Micallef

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

