Swiss Property Prices Continue Upward Trend

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">Prices for residential property in Switzerland continued to rise both in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023 as a whole. Both single-family homes and apartments have become more expensive.



This content was published on February 2, 2024 - 10:51 February 2, 2024 - 10:51 Keystone-SDA

The Swiss residential property price index (IMPI) increased by 1.1% to 117.4 points in the period from October to December 2023 compared to the previous quarter, as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Friday. The price development for single-family homes (+0.5%), but particularly the increase in condominiums (+1.7%), contributed to the increase in the overall index.

Compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the price increase was 1.2%. There is an opposite development between houses and apartments. While prices for condominiums rose by 2.5%, prices for single-family homes fell slightly by 0.2%.

According to the index, an average annual tax on residential property of 2.2% is calculated for the entire year 2023. The prices of single-family homes rose by an average of 1.9% and the prices of condominiums by 2.4%.