               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Holcim Boss Faces Long Road To Decarbonisation


2/2/2024 2:18:04 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The challenge that the Sarajevo-born Australian will face from May as the chief executive of Swiss cement giant Holcim will be much the same: figuring out how to slash the carbon footprint of the most widely consumed man-made material without altering its fundamental nature as a cheap binding agent.

MENAFN02022024000210011054ID1107803211

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search