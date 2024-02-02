US Dollar Credit Supply: Substantial Supply To Kick Start The Year

(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary
Large supply in January lead by Utilities
Substantial supply in January as Corporates issued US$72bn, which greatly surpasses the previous January high in 2021 of US$61bn. With redemptions sitting around US$29bn, the net supply for the month is about four times that of the last few years, totalling US$43bn.
Most of the sectors saw an Increase in supply compared to January 2023. Utilities were the heaviest issuers with US$23bn issued. In terms of percentage change, Others, Real Estate, and Oil & Gas outperformed when compared to the same month of the previous year. Industrials & Chemicals, Consumer, and Healthcare levels decreased as they went from US$11bn, US$5bn, and US$3bn YTD in 2023 to US$8bn, US$2bn, US$0bn, respectively.
Record-breaking supply in January for Financials
Record-breaking supply for Financials, which totalled US$101bn, sitting above the January 2022 high. With redemptions at US$38, net supply amounted to US$62, which is far above last year's levels, especially when compared to the slightly negative net supply of December 2023.
Bank supply amounted to US$69bn, of which US$53bn are Preferred and US$16bn Bail-in instruments. The increase with respect to last year's levels are driven by Preferred as the other issued almost the same amount. Financials supply was most concentrated in the 9-12y bucket with US$34 issued. A key difference with respect to January 2023 is a high concentration in the 3-6y bucket, which amounts to US$24 YTD.
MENAFN02022024000222011065ID1107803199
Author:
Timothy Rahill
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.