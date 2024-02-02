

EQS-Media / 02.02.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

AGRANA showcases diverse organic portfolio for the food industry at BIOFACH 2024



At the BIOFACH fair in Nuremberg, from 13 to 16 February 2024, all eyes will be firmly focused on innovation in the food industry. For the fruit, starch and sugar group AGRANA, the world's largest trade fair for organic foods is again the ideal stage to show off its organic expertise and present its comprehensive organic product range. “Awareness of a sustainable and healthy lifestyle, which also includes the consumption of organic foods, is particularly high among consumers in Europe, especially in Germany and Austria. AGRANA is responding to this trend with a wide range of plant-based organic foods. We can rely here on our many years of expertise and synergies in all business segments,” stresses AGRANA CEO Stephan Büttner. AGRANA's organic range extends from fruit preparations for the dairy, bakery product and ice cream industries to starch products, infant formulas and top-quality sugar products. The company supplies both local producers and large international players in the food processing industry. Visitors to BIOFACH 2024 can look forward to the following highlights at the AGRANA stand (Hall 1, Stand 565):

Organic and vegan soft ice AGRANA's innovative vegan soft ice based on rice has been further developed for BIOFACH in the form of two new organic taste options (blackcurrant and blueberry, and mango): This all-in solution for the catering sector is a hit due to its soft, creamy texture as well as low-sugar and high-fibre contents. The ice cream display cabinet awaits with other vegan concepts, such as a creamy oat ice cream with a salted caramel swirl and exotic sorbets with dragon fruit or mango-passion fruit. Ginger-lemon or shoots make yoghurts immunity boosters and healthy snacks. The vegan options offered by AGRANA as all-in solutions, blackcurrant and lemon in coconut and mango-passion fruit based on oats, can be tasted at BIOFACH.

Wide range of organic starches AGRANA's range of organic products is also extensive in its starch segment. The company processes organically-certified commodities such as potatoes, corn, waxy corn and wheat to produce top quality organic starch for the downstream processing industry. Organic starch adds value to nearly all organic products in the food and luxury food sectors. Examples include snacks or bakery goods, where it ensures the right consistency. BIOFACH-visitors to the stand can look forward to vegetarian snacks such as cheese pretzels and spinach-feta pastries from the AGRANA bakery shop. In terms of its sweet bakery products, AGRANA is causing a stir with its icing sugar: to go with the season, jelly doughnuts, banana slices and vegan chocolate muffins are all on offer. AGRANA is also serving organic cinnamon rolls as a trendy option. Various organic speciality sugars marketed under the Wiener Zucker brand, from crystalline and icing sugar to gelling sugars for conserves, round off AGRANA's product range on show at the fair.

About AGRANA AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. About 9,000 employees at 55 production sites worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately €

3.6 billion. Established in 1988, the company is the world market leader in fruit preparations and the foremost producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe. As well, its Starch segment is a major manufacturer of custom starch products (made from potato, corn and wheat) and of bioethanol. AGRANA is the leading sugar producer in Central and Eastern Europe.

For queries, please contact:



Markus Simak

Public Relations

+43 1 21137 12084

...



This announcement is available in German and English at .



End of Media Release



Issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

Key word(s): Enterprise

02.02.2024 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 A-1020 Wien Austria Phone: +43-1-21137-0 Fax: +43-1-21137-12926 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT000AGRANA3 WKN: A2NB37 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1829281



End of News EQS Media