Food-Tech-Company Circus Unveils Proprietary Operating System CircusOS

CircusOS was designed to rethink the food service industry by enhancing operational efficiency, quality assurance, and customer satisfaction through the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics.

With a new culinary concept running on CircusOS, the food tech company will generate valuable data insights and further refine its software under real market conditions. The concept operation of Pazza Pasta across three Circus test labs empowers end consumers to try the food service of the future already today across multiple cities.

Hamburg, February 2, 2024 – In a significant move to reshape the food service industry, food tech company Circus (Xetra: CA1 ) presents the first test case powered by CircusOS, its proprietary digital operating system engineered to transform how culinary concepts are managed and scaled. CircusOS represents a significant leap in the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics within the food service industry, promising to set new benchmarks for operational efficiency, quality assurance, and customer satisfaction. At the heart of CircusOS is a suite of advanced microservices that digitally guide and train staff, streamlining every aspect of kitchen and service operations. From inventory management to order processing and customer interactions, CircusOS leverages AI to ensure precision, speed, and consistency. This innovative approach not only reduces operational costs but also enhances the dining experience by enabling highly customizable and freshly cooked dishes. The operation of Pazza Pasta across three Circus test labs in Hamburg and Cologne allows the food tech company to generate valuable data insights and further refine its software under real market conditions. Pazza Pasta illustrates the scalability and versatility of CircusOS across multiple brands and culinary offerings, benefitting from the seamless orchestration of operations that CircusOS provides. “Over the preceding two years, the development and refinement of CircusOS have culminated in a state-of-the-art, proprietary software platform. This platform empowers us to efficiently manage and rapidly scale diverse culinary concepts, training and onboarding new staff within hours driven by our technology, achieving unparalleled operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. CircusOS seamlessly orchestrates all operational facets, from inventory management to the final handover, marking a significant leap forward in food service technology,” says Nikolas Bullwinkel, Co-Founder and CEO at Circus. Circus Chief Commercial Officer Carsten Wille:“The launch of Pazza Pasta provides valuable market insights and fosters a closer connection with our consumers, responding directly to their demands for quality, variety, and affordability. In just a few weeks, our approach has made us a favourite among diners in our test areas, demonstrating our ability to offer high-quality, customized dishes at prices that stand out in the market”. Users can conveniently place their orders through the matching Pazza app or enjoy the comfort of home delivery through a seamless integration with major services such as Uber Eats or Lieferando. For the branding of Pazza Pasta, Circus partnered with Core BLN, an agency that exclusively used images developed by generative artificial intelligence, reflecting Circus's commitment to cutting-edge technology.



About Circus Group: The Circus Group (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 ) is transforming the food service industry with the help of intelligent automation and digitalization. From recipe creation to quality control, Circus innovates along the entire value chain. To date, around EUR 40 million in growth capital has been channelled into the Circus Group to develop the patented Circus technology, which enables an autonomous cooking process with robotics, sensor technology and artificial intelligence, to market maturity. Circus employs over 100 people from 34 nationalities at four locations. The company is headquartered in Hamburg. Further information at

