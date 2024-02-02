Uttar Pradesh To Garner Over 2 Lakh Cr Share In Central Taxes: Finance Minister

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Feb 2 (KNN) Following the presentation of the Interim Budget in Parliament, Uttar Pradesh's Finance Minister, Suresh Khanna, announced that the state is expected to receive Rs 2,18,816.84 crore as its share in central taxes for the financial year 2024-25.

Khanna expressed confidence that the state will benefit the most from the interim budget, securing a prominent position in various central schemes.

In a statement, Khanna highlighted the state's financial progress, noting that Uttar Pradesh's receipts from the Centre have seen a significant increase in the current financial year. He mentioned that the state, originally expected to receive Rs 1.83 lakh crore from central taxes in 2023-24, is now set to receive Rs 1.98 lakh crore, marking a Rs 15,000 crore boost.

The Finance Minister also shared positive views about the extension of the 50-year interest-free loan scheme on capital expenditure to states. Uttar Pradesh is poised to benefit from this initiative, contributing to the state's economic development, Khanna added.

Khanna further revealed that the state received special assistance of Rs 17,939 crore from the Centre in the previous fiscal year (2023-2024) and is anticipated to receive a similar amount in the fiscal year 2024-25.

