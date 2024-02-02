Rajasthan's Tourism Industry Lauds Union Budget's Unprecedented Focus On Development

(MENAFN- KNN India) Jaipur, Feb 2 (KNN) The Union Budget's proposals for boosting domestic tourism, despite being part of an interim budget, resonated strongly in Rajasthan, where the sector contributes approximately 13 per cent to its GDP.

Leaders in the tourism industry expressed their appreciation for the unprecedented attention given to tourism in the budget, anticipating a significant boost for the sector in the state, reported TOI.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised in her budget speech that states would be encouraged to comprehensively develop iconic tourist centres and promote them globally.

She announced the establishment of a framework for rating tourist centres based on the quality of facilities and services, along with the provision of long-term interest-free loans to states for development on a matching basis.

Ranvijay Singh, Joint Secretary, Hotels and Restaurants Association of Rajasthan, expressed optimism about the potential benefits for Rajasthan's numerous unique tourism products if these schemes are implemented. He emphasised that the central government's attention and priority to tourism had never been as pronounced as it is now.

Suresh Agarwal, President, Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI), highlighted the significance of tourism and MSMEs for Rajasthan's economy. Despite it being an interim budget, Agarwal commended the finance minister for prioritising these sectors.

Agarwal particularly praised the announcement regarding timely and adequate finances, relevant technologies, and appropriate training for MSMEs, expressing optimism for the tourism sector.

Jaqir Hussain, President, Garment Exporters Association of Rajasthan, found the budget's direction positive but emphasised the need for clarity on policies and allocations, which will come with the presentation of the full budget.

(KNN Bureau)