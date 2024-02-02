PM Modi To Inaugurate Major Projects Worth Rs.69,000 Crore In Odisha's Sambalpur

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneshwar, Feb 2 (KNN) On February 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a visit to Odisha, where he will launch a slew of projects in the Sambalpur district, totalling nearly Rs.69,000 crore.

The focus of these projects is primarily on coal and power, with approximately Rs.58,000 crore allocated for initiatives in these sectors.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes the inauguration of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur in the town, along with laying the foundation stones for four thermal power plants, boasting a collective capacity of 5,570 megawatts, reported HT.

In Jharsuguda, Modi will unveil various projects, laying foundation stones for upcoming endeavors.

A highlight will be his address to a public gathering in Remed, expected to draw around 150,000 attendees.

In the power sector, Modi is slated to launch projects worth Rs.29,000 crore, including the foundation stone for the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) Talcher-III Thermal Power Project and the inauguration of its Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the first phase of Neyveli Lignite Corporation's Talabira Thermal Power Project and inaugurate key railway line projects and coal connectivity initiatives.

This visit is viewed as a crucial move by PM Modi to reclaim territory in western Odisha, where it faced setbacks in recent elections against the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The projects announced by the PM are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of the region.

(KNN Bureau)